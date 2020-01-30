Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.93.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $4.35 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

