Silvercorp Metals (SVM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$65.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.77 million.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$7.19 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.71 and a 1 year high of C$7.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

SVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Stephen Paul Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total value of C$36,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,084 shares in the company, valued at C$5,841,304.04. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$72,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$576,304. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,900 shares of company stock valued at $743,923.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

