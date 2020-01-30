Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Update

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,140,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 11,480,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $139.81 and a one year high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

