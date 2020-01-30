Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. Purchases 686 Shares

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. purchased 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SMPL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.47. 1,107,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,835. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,409,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,445,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121,552 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,759,000 after purchasing an additional 99,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $29,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

