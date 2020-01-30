SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Getting Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $96.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.88. SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $102.49.

About SINGAPORE EXCHA/ADR

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange in Singapore and related clearing houses. It operates through Equities and Fixed Income; Derivatives; and Market Data and Connectivity segments. The company provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, post trade, membership and collateral management, derivatives trading and clearing, and market data and connectivity services.

