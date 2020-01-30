SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,787 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up 2.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 0.64% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.49. 29,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,706. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 22.31%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $1,430,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,826,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $960,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,424 shares of company stock worth $12,212,740. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

