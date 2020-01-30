SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Short Interest Update

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.21 per share, with a total value of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 164,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,820. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 53.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.99. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

