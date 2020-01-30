Skechers USA’s (SKX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $49.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Skechers USA stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,051 shares of company stock worth $7,239,743. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Skechers USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 1,495.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 301,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

