SkinCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $33,363.00 and approximately $2,572.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, SkinCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.60 or 0.03114678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00192641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin was first traded on June 7th, 2017. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 tokens. SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

