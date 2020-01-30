Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Up 10.4% This Week

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, LBank, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skrumble Network’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skrumble Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, Gate.io, BitMart and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

