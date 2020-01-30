SkyHub Coin Market Cap Tops $10,993.00 (SHB)

SkyHub Coin (CURRENCY:SHB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. SkyHub Coin has a market capitalization of $10,993.00 and $107.00 worth of SkyHub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkyHub Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and TradeOgre. Over the last week, SkyHub Coin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SkyHub Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SkyHub Coin Profile

SkyHub Coin’s total supply is 588,917 coins. The official website for SkyHub Coin is skyhubcoin.com. SkyHub Coin’s official Twitter account is @Skyhubcoin.

Buying and Selling SkyHub Coin

SkyHub Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkyHub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkyHub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkyHub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SkyHub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkyHub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.