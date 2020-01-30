Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 27,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,426. Skyline has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $469,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Skyline by 216.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

