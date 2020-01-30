Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKY. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Skyline stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 899,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,426. Skyline has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 34,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,102,358.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,209,633.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $469,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,029 shares of company stock worth $6,409,617 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 22.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Skyline by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Skyline by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skyline by 160.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

