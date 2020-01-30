Skyline’s (SKY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,426. Skyline has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $469,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,617 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Skyline in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline by 216.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

