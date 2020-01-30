SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.53. 273,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.60.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.