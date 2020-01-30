SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 4,714,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLM. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.