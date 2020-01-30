SmartCash (SMART) Reaches Market Cap of $5.47 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $500,546.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SmartCash has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,456.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.01940642 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.69 or 0.04103862 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00723008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00127230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00773037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009337 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00711474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Braziliex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

