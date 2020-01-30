SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SMTC an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, COO Richard E. Fitzgerald acquired 43,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $117,670.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,924.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Smith acquired 14,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $38,755.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,895.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $166,841. Insiders own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SMTC by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 30,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of SMTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 11.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock remained flat at $$3.74 during trading on Thursday. 21,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.88. SMTC has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. SMTC had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

