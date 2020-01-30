Snap-on (SNA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Snap-on to post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $164.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.62. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Snap-on has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

