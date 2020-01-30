Snovian.Space (SNOV) Price Tops $0.0021

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Snovian.Space has traded up 160.2% against the dollar. One Snovian.Space token can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Kucoin. Snovian.Space has a total market cap of $600,731.00 and $158.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 387,467,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,517,156 tokens. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official website for Snovian.Space is tokensale.snov.io. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. Snovian.Space’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_snovio.

Snovian.Space Token Trading

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snovian.Space using one of the exchanges listed above.

