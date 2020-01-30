Social Send (SEND) Price Reaches $0.0032

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Social Send coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $170,738.00 and $27.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010730 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002970 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 82.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,346,089 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

