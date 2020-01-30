SocialCoin (SOCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. SocialCoin has a total market cap of $1,982.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SocialCoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SocialCoin Profile

SOCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 10,678,425 coins and its circulating supply is 10,518,425 coins. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk. SocialCoin’s official website is socc.network.

SocialCoin Coin Trading

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SocialCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

