Sociall Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Sociall has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One Sociall token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. Sociall has a market capitalization of $43,439.00 and $43.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sociall’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

