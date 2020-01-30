Sofinnova Healthquest Partners Sells 25,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) major shareholder Sofinnova Healthquest Partners sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CSTL stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,813,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70,845 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $963,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Institutional investors own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.