Solaris Reaches Market Cap of $326,682.00 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $326,682.00 and $37.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Solaris coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001900 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,799,752 coins and its circulating supply is 1,799,745 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

