Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Update

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 17.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SOLY traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,573. Soliton has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Soliton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter worth $1,493,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Soliton by 168.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Soliton by 2,189.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 44,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Soliton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

