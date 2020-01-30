SOLVE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $457,151.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $36.51 million and $457,151.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and KuCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,424,138 tokens. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

