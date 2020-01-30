SoMee.Social (ONG) Hits Market Capitalization of $238,399.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One SoMee.Social token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SoMee.Social has a market cap of $238,399.00 and approximately $1,127.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SoMee.Social

SoMee.Social was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,388,064 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social. SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

