Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Share Price

News articles about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a news sentiment score of 1.90 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:NWHM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,780. New Home has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

