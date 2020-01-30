Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) Share Price

Headlines about Lombard Medical Technologies (LON:LMT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lombard Medical Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the medical technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Lombard Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 154 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 193 ($2.54).

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.