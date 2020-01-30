SophiaTX (SPHTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,415.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $423,281.00 and approximately $15,415.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Liquid, Bit-Z and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

