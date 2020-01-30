Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Plans None Dividend of $0.35

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Monday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

SFBC remained flat at $$36.86 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

