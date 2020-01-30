Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,294 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the airline’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the airline’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $56.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

