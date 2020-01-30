S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Increases Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

S&P Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $10.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE SPGI traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.86. The company had a trading volume of 913,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.48 and a 200 day moving average of $261.41. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $300.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.73.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

