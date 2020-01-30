S&P Global (SPGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect S&P Global to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect S&P Global to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $297.31 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $185.59 and a 12 month high of $300.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.41.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.73.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

