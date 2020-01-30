SpaceChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $245,157.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $245,157.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, EXX, Coinnest, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

