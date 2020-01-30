Sparkpoint Trading Down 8.8% This Week (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Sparkpoint has a total market cap of $104,124.00 and $50,765.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sparkpoint token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sparkpoint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.35 or 0.03132410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00192710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030600 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122288 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,810,901,671 tokens. The official message board for Sparkpoint is medium.com/theecosystem. The official website for Sparkpoint is sparkpoint.io. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkpoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparkpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparkpoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.