SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Stock Position Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 914,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,377,000 after buying an additional 397,549 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 606,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,660,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,286,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $51.62.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

