SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,389 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 1.68% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPSM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 380,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,250. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

