SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.06 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

