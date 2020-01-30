SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 3.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,745,000 after acquiring an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,496.4% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65,932 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 845.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $369.10. 106,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,402. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $328.72 and a 1 year high of $383.41.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

