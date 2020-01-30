Spectrecoin Market Cap Reaches $2.39 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bisq and Livecoin. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $2,330.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007637 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022687 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009196 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.79 or 0.02631413 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002275 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000220 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

