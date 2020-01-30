Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of NYSE SPB traded down $6.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,560. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $125,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,114.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

