Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPB stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,652,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,200. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

SPB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 371,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,282,114.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

