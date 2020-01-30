Spendcoin (SPND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $114,891.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

