Sphere (SPHR) Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Sphere has a market capitalization of $814,493.00 and $388.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046318 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00067317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,493.14 or 0.99831934 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000730 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00053155 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

