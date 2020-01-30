SPINDLE One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,532.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $5.60 and $33.94. SPINDLE has a market cap of $261,543.00 and approximately $1,532.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.01297839 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046391 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00205235 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

