Sprint (NYSE:S) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprint (NYSE:S)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Sprint stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,533,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Sprint has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sprint’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sprint will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in Sprint by 71.0% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 263,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprint by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,420,167 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Sprint by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 806,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sprint by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,432,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

