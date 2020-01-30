Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SFM. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.71. 196,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,070. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 256,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,362.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 134,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

