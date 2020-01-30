Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.58

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SSIF remained flat at $GBX 85.25 ($1.12) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 85.75. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

